Wood Group offers to sell Amec Foster Wheeler’s North Sea unit

Wood Group offers to sell most of Amec Foster Wheeler’s (AMFW -2.8% ) North Sea oil and gas business in a bid to overcome any competition concerns over its proposed £2.2B takeover of its rival.

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority earlier this month launched a phase one investigation into the deal, as it seeks concerns from interested parties before deciding whether to launch an in-depth inquiry.

Wood's proposal could raise major concerns over jobs in the North Sea, which has suffered a sharp drop in employment since the oil price crash in 2014.