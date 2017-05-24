Moody's downgrades China over debt worries

China's great wall of debt! Moody's has lowered the nation's credit rating to A1 from Aa3, and its outlook to negative, citing Beijing's waning financial strength and rising liabilities.

It marks the first time a major ratings agency has downgraded the country in more than 25 years.

The move received a backlash from China's finance ministry, which said the decision was "absolutely groundless" and was based on an "inappropriate method."

Shanghai -0.8% to 3,037.

