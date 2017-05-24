ECB releases Financial Stability Review

Systemic stress indicators in the euro area are contained but remain significant and have even increased in some areas over the past six months, the ECB said in its latest Financial Stability Review.

The warning comes as the eurozone enjoys its best economic run in a decade, raising expectations that the ECB could soon start to unwind its massive stimulus measures.

