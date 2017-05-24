Elbit Systems awarded $25M contract to supply DIRCM systems to an international organization

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was awarded a three-year contract worth $25M for the supply of J-Music DIRCM (Direct Infrared Countermeasures) self-protection systems to an International organization.

Elad Aharonson, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR division commented, "We are proud to have won this contract and to supply the customer with J-Music DIRCM, which include PAWS IR missile warning systems. The contract follows several awards in the last two years, from global Air Forces and other customers, and testifies to Elbit Systems' technological and operational leadership in the self-protection systems market, answering the demand resulting from the constantly growing missile threats."

Press Release