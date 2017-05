OPEC and non-OPEC ministers meet for informal consultations in Vienna today in a last-ditch bid to agree on the duration of oil output cuts.

Seeking the perfect balance? The cuts have helped push oil back above $50 a barrel, but the price increase has also spurred growth in the U.S. shale industry, which is not participating in the output deal.

Crude futures +0.2% to $51.58/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU