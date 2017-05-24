More on Tiffany's Q1

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reports comparable-store sales declined 3% in Q1.

Geographic revenue: Americas: $392M (-3%); Asia-Pacific: $257M (+8%); Japan: $128M (-2%); Europe: $94M (-3%); Other: $28M (+32%).

Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 62% favorable product input costs and a shift in sales mix toward higher margin fashion jewelry products.

SG&A expense rate up 30 bps to 45.8%.

Operating margin grew 110 bps to 16.2%.

Inventory fell 5.3% Y/Y to $2.2B.

Store count +2 Y/Y to 310.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: increase by a low single-digit percentage; Diluted EPS: increase by a high-single-digit percentage; Free cash flow: at least $450M; Capex: $250M.