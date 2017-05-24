Futures hug the flatline ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. stock index futures are signaling a relatively flat open, as investors gear up for the Fed's latest minutes release, and news out of the political and oil spheres.

The central bank is likely to describe how it might start reducing its $4.5T balance sheet, which could affect the pace of future interest-rate increases.

Oil is steady at $51.45/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1252/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.25%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV