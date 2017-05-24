Toshiba seeking buyers for Westinghouse Electric stake

Toshiba (TOSBF, TOSYY) might start looking to sell off its majority stake in nuclear power company Westinghouse Electric, according to Bloomberg citing comments made by Westinghouse COO Mark Marano at the Nuclear Energy Assembly

Westinghouse was placed in bankruptcy in late March due to the power company’s multibillion-dollar losses on project overruns but had recently announced receiving an $800M loan. Toshiba has signaled the company can’t continue to take on those losses.

Toshiba might offload the stake this fall with potential buyers including private equity firms and energy investors in China or South Korea