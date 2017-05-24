Seadrill +15% on Q1 beat, new CEO to replace Wulff, "advanced" debt talks

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +15% premarket after posting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, and appointing Anton Dibowitz as its new CEO, effective July 1.

Dibowitz, currently Chief Commercial Officer and Executive VP, will replace Per Wullf, who will continue as a director.

SDRL says it is in "advanced discussions" with lenders and investors on how to restructure its $14B debt ahead of a July 31 deadline, but "reading between the lines, it looks like most of the work could be completed in the course of June," ABG Sundal Collier analyst Lukas Daul tells Reuters. "The fact that they'll get a new chief executive from July 1 suggests they could hand him a restructured company."

SDRL's Q1 EBITDA totaled $291M, beating analyst expectations for $271M but down from $528M in the year-ago quarter; its current order backlog is $3.4B.