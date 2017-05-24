Updated data from Kamada's mid-stage stud of inhaled AAT therapy reaffirms treatment benefit

Updated results from Kamada's (NASDAQ:KMDA) Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its proprietary inhaled Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) therapy for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) showed its superiority to placebo and intravenous AAT therapy. The data were presented at the 2017 American Thoracic Society Conference in Washington, DC.

The company is discussing a U.S. regulator path with the FDA. A Phase 3 study is on tap for early/mid 2018. Approval in the EU could happen in H2.

Previously: Mid-stage study of Kamada's inhaled AAT therapy in AATD successful; shares up 7% premarket (Aug. 30, 2016)