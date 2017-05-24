Comparable sales weak at Chico's

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reports comparable sales fell 8.7% in Q1, driven lower by a 10% drop at the namesake chain.

Gross margin fell 10 bps to 40.7% of sales.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales fell 110 bps to 31.3% as a lower marketing spend factored in.

The company ended the quarter with an inventory position of $273.9M vs. $268M a year ago.

Looking at the full fiscal year, Chico's expects a mid single-digit percentage drop in comparable sales growth.

