Blue-sky thinking on Tesla from Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is still a top pick at Baird as the firm remains convinced the Model 3 launch will be an inflection point for the stock.

Analyst Ben Kallo's blue sky valuation on Tesla is $566 (85% upside potential), based off a model of 1M units (3,S,X) sold in 2020 at an average selling price of ~$52K.

"While tech companies focus on developing autonomous driving or battery technology, and traditional automobile companies are beginning to invest in electrification, we think TSLA has a unique expertise across all of three of these businesses," writes Kallo.

Baird recommends buying shares before the Model 3 launch.