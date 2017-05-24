Steel sector upgraded at Credit Suisse as recovery seen in late Q3

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +2.3% , Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +3.3% and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +4.6% premarket after Credit Suisse upgrades the steel sector (NYSEARCA:SLX) to Outperform from Market Weight and raises the three companies to Outperform from Neutral, saying its previously cautious investment thesis on the sector has played out and prices are likely to recover by late Q3.

Recovery in energy and construction markets could increase U.S. hot rolled coil demand by ~1.2M tons over the next 18 months, the firm says, driving U.S. downstream HRC rolling utilization rates above the critical level of 85%.

Credit Suisse says its channel checks with U.S. traders and OEMs indicate that a structural change is taking place with respect to U.S. trade, both from an importer and exporter basis, which the market is underestimating.

The firm also notes the outcome of Section 232 trade action will have very significant consequences for all domestic steel equities.

Source: Bloomberg First Word