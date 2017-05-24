Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide engineering and procurement services for Nexen Energy ULC to support its operations in Western Canada.

“This contract enables Jacobs to build on its long-standing, successful relationship with Nexen,” said Jacobs Senior Vice President Upstream Oil & Gas Bassim Shebaro. “Jacobs’ extensive oil and gas experience played a key role in the decision and underscores the leading market position we continue to maintain in providing professional services to the oil and gas sector in Canada and around the globe.”

