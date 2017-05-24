FDA places CEL-SCI's late-stage Multikine study in head and neck cancer on full clinical hold; shares down 27% premarket

The FDA has notified CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) that its Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) for the treatment of head and neck cancer is on full clinical hold, meaning that all dosing must cease immediately.

The company says all participants have completed planned treatment in the study so the FDA's action only pertains to new enrollment. It adds that no other studies are in process under this particular IND. Its studies assessing Multikine in HPV-related diseases are under a different IND.

Shares are off 27% premarket on increased volume.

Previously: CEL-SCI clarifies "to do" items to address clinical hold on late-stage Multikine study in head and neck cancer (March 7)