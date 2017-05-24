Arconic challenges remain despite settlement

The settlement reached between Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) and Elliott Management over board seats this week puts to an end a big distraction for the embattled aluminum-products manufacturer.

But it doesn't change the tough task of meeting aggressive sales and profit goals set by Elliott given the challenging market conditions in its key aerospace and automotive markets, WSJ reports.

Auto sales have plateaued and while Airbus and Boeing are working through a record backlog of aircraft orders, they and engine makers like General Electric are pressing suppliers for ever-better terms.