USA Technologies announces a five-year strategic agreement with Five Star Food Service

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) announced a landmark five-year strategic agreement with Five Star Food Service for actively leveraging USAT’s Premium Services program for rapid deployment that optimizes operational efficiencies and creates a tailored cashless payment and engagement program.

In strengthening its partnership with USAT, Five Star Food Service is committing to connect nearly 9,000 of the state-of-the-art ePort Interactive devices to the ePort Connect service, enabling the company to track the acceptance of cash, credit/debit cards, and contactless payments, including mobile wallet payments such as Apple Pay and Android Pay.

“The unattended and self-serve retail markets are leading the way in terms of cashless payments, loyalty and convenience,” said Stephen P. Herbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, USA Technologies. “USA Technologies is committed to helping companies like Five Star Food Service transition to technology that fully leverages the convergence of mobile wallets, loyalty and product information. The increasing adoption of mobile wallet technology provides our customers with many possibilities for consumer engagement, where there was none before, and, in turn, has the potential to create additional revenue for operators and brands alike. We are honored to work with Five Star Food Service on this flagship project, they are clear leaders in the industry, with a long track record of charting the future for the industry.”

