Amira Nature Foods expands distribution footprint in Germany

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) announced that it has successfully expanded its distribution footprint in Germany by obtaining a national listing with Rewe Group.

The national listing in Germany with Rewe will increase total distribution in the German region to approximately 6,400 retail stores.

Karan A Chanana, Amira’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to add to our geographic footprint in Germany and to further grow this geographic market for us.”

Tobias Strerath, CEO of AMIRA BASMATI RICE GMBH EUR added, “We have worked hard over the years to service this account and we are very excited to see these efforts come to life with a national listing for our ATRY brand. This retail win is a confirmation of our hard work and dedication to the business.”

Press Release