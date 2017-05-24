Bunge says not in talks with Glencore, -7% premarket

Bunge (NYSE:BG) -6.9% premarket after issuing a brief denial that it is in business combination discussions with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) or Glencore Agriculture Ltd.
BG's statement would appear to contradict yesterday's statement from Glencore that it had made an "informal approach" about a potential combination.
BG surged 16.6% in yesterday's trade following an initial WSJ report, fueling ongoing speculation that the world's top grain traders and food producers are ripe for a wave of consolidation; ADM closed +3.7%, ANDE +3.4% yesterday.