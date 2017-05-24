Microsoft acquiring cyber security firm for $100 million

Microsoft (MSFT -0.2% ) will pay $100 million for cyber security firm Hexadite, which has headquarters in the U.S. and development centers in Israel.

Hexadite isn’t a standalone security tool but is rather a cloud-focused threat intelligence system that hooks up to existing security tools to help quickly target and solve threats as the threats appear. The company states, “Fighting automation with automation is the only way to level the playing field.”

Microsoft has a history of investing in cloud-focused security companies having purchased Secure Islands in 2015 and invested in Team8 earlier this year.