JA Solar -6% as Q1 gross margin falls; cautious on H2 outlook

JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) -5.9% premarket despite reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues.

JASO says it expects "solid demand" from China in Q2 but is cautious on H2's business outlook, "given limited visibility into customer demand, as well as the competitive pricing environment across multiple geographies.”

JASO says total Q1 shipments were 1,392.7 MW, in line with previously announced guidance; external shipments of 1,375.3 MW rose 32.5% Y/Y but fell 2.6% Q/Q.

Q1 gross margin was 11.7%, vs. 16.6% in the year-ago quarter and 12.9% in Q4 2016, as the average selling price of solar modules fell.

JASO expects total Q2 cell and module shipments of 1,550-1,650 MW.