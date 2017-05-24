Amazon opens bookstore in NYC near publishers' row

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to open its first bookstore in New York City tomorrow.

The e-commerce juggernaut has a 4K-square foot brick-and-mortar space in Manhattan at Columbus Circle. The location is Amazon's 6th U.S. bookstore.

Amazon plans to open another store in NYC in the near future as it encroaches on Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS), which has a notable presence in Manhattan with several stores in high-traffic regions.

Amazon's NYC store is in the heart of the publishing industry's (SCHL, NWS, JW.A, TIME, PSO) corporate offices, a significant development with the company rolling out the digital-focused Amazon Charts list of best-selling books. The Amazon Charts lists include titles from Amazon Publishing and other indies that are shared digitally.