BioTelemetry ups offer for LifeWatch AG by CHF10M

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) has increased its bid for LifeWatch AG to CHF269M from CHF259M.

LifeWatch shareholders will receive either CHF10.00 in cash and 0.1617 shares of BEAT common for each share held or CHF8.00 in cash and 0.2350 BEAT shares (equivalent to CHF14.59 per LifeWatch share).

The main offer period will now expire on June 8 at 4:00 pm CEST and may be extended to June 28.

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

