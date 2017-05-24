CDK Global to acquire Auto/Mate Dealership Systems

CDK Global (NYSEARCA:CDK) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Auto/Mate Dealership Systems for an undisclosed term.

“This planned acquisition reinforces CDK’s commitment to dealers, regardless of size, by offering a broad range of products designed to improve dealership returns and the consumer experience,” said Brian MacDonald, president and CEO of CDK Global. “Auto/Mate’s products are a natural fit with CDK solutions and provide an intuitive, flexible and fit-for-purpose DMS solution that will offer strong value to dealerships.”

“My team and I are looking forward to working closely with our new and existing customers to deliver solutions that will provide them with numerous operational benefits, including speed, efficiency, and flexibility in managing their businesses and serving their customers,” said MacDonald.

