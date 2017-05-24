Sophiris Bio on go with mid-stage study of topsalysin in prostate cancer; shares ahead 9% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) is up 9% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it has received regulatory clearance for the diluent used to dilute topsalysin (PRX302). Clinical sites can now begin dosing patients in its Phase 2b clinical trial in localized prostate cancer.

Topsalysin is a modified recombinant protein engineered to be selectively activated by an enzyme in the prostate. It is administered via direct injection into the prostate gland where it kills cancer cells without damaging surrounding tissue.

