Lowe's loses ground to Home Depot in Q1

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) falls in early trading after the company falls short of matching the performance of rival Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in Q1.

Comparable sales at Lowe's increased 1.9% during the quarter vs. +2.6% consensus and +5.5% at Home Depot for a roughly overlapping period. Gross margin also trailed off more year over year for Lowe's than Home Depot.

Looking ahead, Lowe's sees FY17 EPS of $4.30 vs. $4.64 consensus.