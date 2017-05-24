BHP seeks regulatory approval for new nickel mines in Western Australia

BHP is seeking environmental approval to clear 2K-plus acres to dig two new open pit mines to extend the life of its Nickel West unit in Western Australia state.

Nickel West gets much of the concentrated ore it uses to feed its 100K metric tons/year Kalgoorlie nickel smelter from its nearby Mount Keith mines, and has contracted with other miners operating in the region for additional feed.

Nickel West produces ~5% of the world's nickel metal, and BHP has earmarked ~$2M per month during 2016-17 for making improvements at the site.