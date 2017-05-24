Inovio's HIV vaccine elicits almost complete immune response rates in NIH study; shares up 36% premarket

Micro cap Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) rockets 36% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of study results that demonstrated almost 100% immune response rates by HIV vaccine candidate PENNVAX-GP.

The study was supported by NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and by the HIV Vaccine Trials Network, in collaboration with the company.

A four-dose regimen of PENNVAX-GP, in combination with a DNA-encoded immune activator, IL-12, administered via intradermal (ID) or intramuscular (IM) injection, produced a cellular immune response to at least one of the vaccine's four antigens in 93% (n=71/76) of evaluable vaccinated participants while 94% (n=62/66) of evaluated participants showed an env-specific antibody response.

Among participants receiving PENNVAX-GP and IL-12 with ID immunization, 96% (n=27/28) demonstrated a cellular response and 96% (n=27/28) showed an HIV env-specific antibody response.

In the group receiving the combination via IM vaccination, 100% (n=27/27) showed a cellular response and 90% (n=19/21) showed an env-specific antibody response.

The company plans to advance PENNVAX-GP into later-stage development.