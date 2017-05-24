Aegean Marine -29% on "one of the worst quarters in the company's history"

Aegean Marine Petroleum (NYSE:ANW) -29% premarket after posting a wide Q1 earnings miss, which Stifel analysts call "one of the worst quarters in the company's history" after the company had given a strong endorsement of its business conditions in March.

In downgrading shares to Hold from Buy with a $9 price target, chopped in half from $18, Stifel cites increasing competition in several of ANW's markets which impacted Q1 margins and overall profitability, although volumes were higher than expected and up Y/Y; Q1 costs were higher than expected in almost every category despite the company's focus on cost cutting.

Stifel says it will remain on the sidelines until management is able to right the ship or the stock's valuation becomes overwhelmingly compelling.