Horizon Pharma sells certain ex-U.S. rights to Procysbi and Quinsair for $70M

Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) inks an agreement to sell a European subsidiary that owns the marketing rights to PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) and QUINSAIR (levofloxacin inhalation solution) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for an upfront payment of $70M plus sales-based milestones. The deal should close by the end of June.

Horizon will maintain control of manufacturing in the EMEA regions through its third party supplier. It will also retain the marketing rights to both products in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Chief Timothy P. Walbert says, “Following the Raptor acquisition at the end of last year, we completed an evaluation of the commercial infrastructure required to provide PROCYSBI and QUINSAIR in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and determined that these medicines would be best supported by a company with a larger geographic footprint. We will continue to provide RAVICTI and BUPHENYL in Europe and other non-U.S. markets through our commercial partnership strategy.”

Assuming a Q2 close, Horizon expects a reduction of ~$15M in expected 2017 sales with no effect on non-GAAP EBITDA. Its 2017 guidance for revenue is now $985M - 1,020M while non-GAAP EBITDA remains $315M - 350M.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.