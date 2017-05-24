Cypress Semi +3% as BAML buys the dip

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lists Cypress Semiconductors (CY +3.1% ) as a top small- and mid-cap buy opportunity after its recent pullback.

Analyst Vivek Arya wrote a note listing the reasons to buy, which include diversified growth across multiple markets and a potential EPS doubling within two years due to gross margin expansion.

Arya also noted that Cypress, a leader in next-gen USB standards, has improved execution and free cash flow generation. The company may have won some designs for the upcoming iPhone 8.

Reiterates Buy with $18 price target, suggesting nearly 40% upside .

Source: Bloomberg