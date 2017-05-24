Eltek announced a distribution agreement with NCAB Group Italy

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) announced an agreement with NCAB Group Italy to distribute Eltek's products in Italy.

Zvika Blau, Eltek's new director of sales, said: "We see this as an essential step in the expansion of our activities in the Italian market. This strategic agreement with a large entity such as the NCAB Group, can open additional markets and contribute to significant growth for the company."

Pascal Lequerré, Managing Director of NCAB Group Italy, added: "We see potential for increased sales in the Italian market in particular and in other European countries as Eltek's technological capabilities create marketing opportunities that didn't exist in the past."

Source: Press Release