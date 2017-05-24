Ooma -28.6% as Q1 results, guidance spur downgrades

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is off 28.6% premarket, after a miss on revenues in Q1 and some downbeat revenue guidance for the quarters ahead has prompted analyst downgrades.

William Blair cut the stock to Market Perform off the results. Credit Suisse has gone to Neutral as well, with a price target of $12; Ooma closed at $11.70 yesterday and is indicated at $8.36 in premarket quotes.

Meanwhile, BofA Merrill Lynch has cut the stock to Underperform with a $10 price target, implying 15% downside from yesterday's close.