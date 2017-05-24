T. Rowe Price down 2.5% early after two-notch downgrade

"Squeezed at both ends," is how UBS analyst Brennan Hawken describes the outlook for T. Rowe Price (TROW -2.5% ) as he downgrades to Sell from Buy. He cuts his price target to a Street-low $61, suggesting more than 10% downside from yesterday's close.

While a lot of focus is on the DOL's fiduciary rule - and that's certainly going to hurt - less noticed is the 2010 DOL rule boosting transparency into 401k fees - with plaintiffs lawyers widening their targets to include the smaller plans at the core of T. Rowe Price's retirement business.

Then there's the cost side, and expense headwinds are "unavoidable just to tread water," says Hawken.

Source: Bloomberg