Abbott recalls HeartMate II LVAS controller due to risk during controller exchange

Abbott (ABT -0.2% ) launches a recall of the Thoratec HeartMate II LVAS Pocket System Controller due to the risk of serious injury or death when users exchange the controller outside of a hospital setting. Abbott-Thoratec has received 70 reports of incidents where the controller malfunctioned after an exchange, including 19 injuries and 26 deaths.

To address the issue, the company is providing all users with new software and hardware updates to help patients successfully change their pocket controller in emergency situations.