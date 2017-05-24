Stocks open flat ahead of FOMC minutes

Stocks stage a flat open, pausing after four consecutive wins as investors await the 2 p.m. ET release of minutes from the Fed's latest meeting; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.1% .

Global markets seem unaffected by Moody's downgrade of China's credit rating, the country's first downgrade since 1989.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% but Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan Nikkei finished +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, retailers produced another mostly disappointing batch of earnings: Lowe's -4% , Tiffany -7% and Advanced Auto Parts -4.5% .

U.S. crude oil -0.1% at $51.41/bbl ahead of tomorrow's supply decision by most of the world's top producers.

In the bond market, prices for shorter-dated issues tick higher with the two-year yield falling 2 bps to 1.31%, while the back end of the yield curve trades flat with the 10-year yield unchanged at 2.28%.

Still ahead: existing home sales, EIA petroleum inventories