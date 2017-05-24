Bernstein dismisses Heineken-Molson Coors talk

Bernstein calls a buyout of Molson Coors (TAP -0.4%) by Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY, OTCQX:HINKF) an "undesirable" option that isn't likely to happen.
A fresh note from the firm argues that a Molson acquisition would dilute the top line for Heineken and not generate enough cost synergies. Other opportunities for "value enhancing" M&A exist for the Dutch brewer, according to the Bernstein analyst team.
Talk of a Heineken-Molson pairing has made the rounds ever since Anheuser-Busch InBev made its offer for SABMiller.
Source: Bloomberg
