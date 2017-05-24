Linn Energy to sell part of California assets for $263M

Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG +2.3% ) agrees to sell its properties in California's San Joaquin Basin to an undisclosed buyer for $263M.

The deal is Linn's second since emerging from bankruptcy in February and the first that is part of the company's previously announced non-core divestiture program.

The San Joaquin Basin properties consist of ~500 total net acres which produced 3K boe/day during Q1; Linn had planned to spend $21M to develop the properties during H2 but will now focus on other projects or pay down debt.