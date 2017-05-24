T-Mobile aims for Verizon customers with device payoff promotion

T-Mobile (TMUS -0.5% ) is taking aim at the redder of the big two telecoms CEO John Legere likes to call "dumb and dumber" with its latest promotion targeting rival customers.

The carrier says it will pay off Verizon (VZ -0.5% ) customers' phone leases if they switch over, all the way up to $1,000. That means those financing a recent iPhone or Google Pixel phone could benefit by getting heavy balances on those devices paid off.

The deal comes with the usual amount of fine print: It applies to two makes of device -- the iPhone SE, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus, and the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. Customers will need to switch to a T-Mobile ONE service plan with premium device protection added (a $15/month cost). The promotion starts May 31 and T-Mobile says it will be for a limited time.

T-Mobile estimates the average Verizon customer owes about $315 on their device. The carrier continues to capture customers from its rivals; it added 914,000 subscribers in Q1, while Verizon lost 307,000.