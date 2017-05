As expected the Bank of Canada holds its benchmark overnight rate at 0.5%, calling the current degree of monetary stimulus appropriate.

"Recent economic data have been encouraging,' says the bank, and a very strong Q1 is likely to be followed by "some moderation" in Q2.

Export growth: "Subdued ... [with] ongoing competitiveness challenges."

The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) for now is reading a hawkish tone in the statement, strengthening about 0.3% vs. the greenback in the last few minutes.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, FCAN, QCAN, HEWC