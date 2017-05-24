Study confirms efficacy of Boston Sci's Alair system for severe asthma

Results from a post-approval study, PAS2, reaffirmed the efficacy of bronchial thermoplasty for the treatment of severe persistent asthma performed with Boston Scientific's (BSX +0.2% ) Alair System. The data were presented at the American Thoracic Society Conference in Washington, DC.

PAS2 is an open-label study on 284 patients at 27 sites in the U.S. and Canada. Asthma patients showed significant clinical improvement that continued for two years following treatment.

The percentage of patients who experienced at least one severe asthma attack decreased from 77.8% in the year prior to treatment to 50.4% in year one and 46.4% in year two. The proportion that had asthma-related hospitalizations decreased from 16.1% before treatment to 8.0% and 7.3%, respectively, in years one and two. Additional metrics showed improvements as well.

Study participants will be followed for five years.

The FDA approved Alair in 2010. It delivers controlled thermal energy to the airway wall to reduce the amount of excess smooth muscle tissue in the airways which results in less constriction and easier breathing.