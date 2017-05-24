Three Mile Island's future in doubt after PJM auction, Exelon says

Exelon (EXC +0.9% ) says its Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania did not clear in the latest PJM capacity auction for the 2020-21 planning year, placing it at risk of early retirement.

EXC says Three Mile Island remains "economically challenged" because of continued low wholesale power prices and "the lack of federal or Pennsylvania energy policies that value zero-emissions nuclear energy.”

EXC's Quad Cities nuclear plant in Illinois also did not clear the auction, although the company says it remains committed to keeping the plant open "provided that FEJA’s Zero Emissions Credit program is implemented as expected"; the Oyster Creek plant in New Jersey did not participate since it is scheduled to retire in 2019.