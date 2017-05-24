Aphria advances strategy to expand U.S. medical cannabis business

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF -0.5% ) , through an investment in special purpose entity DFMMJ, has closed an agreement with Tallahassee, FL-based Chestnut Hill Tree Farm, LLC that allows DFMMJ to exclusively manage and operate Chestnut's cultivation, processing and dispensing of medical cannabis in the state of Florida.

Chestnut holds one of seven approved licenses in the state, representing ~14% (over $1.1B) of the U.S. medical cannabis market. The license is expected to be transferred to DFMMJ following the introduction of new regulations in Florida.

Over the next six months, DFMMJ intends to significantly increase the size of Chestnut's operations, including processing automation. It also plans to establish a network of dispensaries throughout the state.

