WSJ: Loeb to call for changes to Dow-DuPont post-merger plan

Activist investor Dan Loeb is set to publicly push for changes to the complicated combination and breakup of Dow Chemical (DOW +1% ) and DuPont (DD +0.8% ), WSJ reports, citing a presentation it has reviewed.

Loeb’s presentation essentially says the current plan to split up the businesses does not go far enough to break apart Dow, and that the companies should shift businesses between the planned materials company and the specialty chemicals company; the presentation estimates Loeb’s plan would create $20B in value and lead to additional cost cuts.

Loeb’s decision to go public after the companies announced earlier this month that they were reviewing their post-merger plan signals he remains concerned about Dow’s decision making, according to WSJ.