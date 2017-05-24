Garmin announces 360-degree action cam, taking on GoPro

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a 360-degree action cam that the company will release ahead of a competing product from GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO).

The VIRB 360 shoots spherical video at a resolution of 5.2K that’s made possible by two fisheye lenses that automatically stitch the viewpoint angles together for instant sharing and livestreaming. Users can create video overlays using sensor data from inside the camera, such as GPS and speed, and also integrate external sensor readouts.

Additional features are shooting modes that include four microphones, spherical still images, burst shots, and waterproofing for depths of around 30 feet without a case.

Garmin will launch the VIRB 360 in June for $800.

GoPro has teased its 360 action cam entrant GoPro Fusion 360 set for a fall release but didn’t divulge pricing information. The Fusion has a lower resolution of 5.2K.