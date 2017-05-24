Acacia Mining -30% as Tanzania president fires mining minister

Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF, OTC:ABGLY) -30% in London trading for its biggest ever one-day loss after Tanzania's president fires his mining minister following an investigation into possible undeclared exports by mining companies to evade tax.

Pres. Magufuli says the investigation shows that Acacia declared the presence of gold, copper and silver in its mineral sand exports but did not declare other precious metals in the consignments.

The report says Acacia declared ~1.1 metric tons of gold but an analysis established that the shipment contained up to 15 tons; Acacia denies any wrongdoing.