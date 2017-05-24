Moody's sees resiliency in Macau

Moody's issues a favorable outlook on Macau as part of its credit review on the autonomous territory of China. Key points from the report are posted below.

"Ongoing construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the development of a new ferry terminal in Macao, and high-speed rail lines in China, and increased airline capacity will make travel to Macao more accessible, providing greater opportunities to increase tourism arrivals."

"The ongoing shift to mass-market gaming, from VIP gaming, will support the profitability of gaming operators and enhance the resilience of the gaming sector. The share of mass-market gaming revenues increased in the first quarter of 2017 to around 44% of all gaming revenues, from about 27% in 2011."

"Rising incomes in China and Macao's proximity to the mainland will continue to support demand for Macao's well-established gaming and tourism market, even in the face of growing competition from other parts of Asia."

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

