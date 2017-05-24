Total underestimates drilling risks near Amazon reef, Greenpeace says

Total's (TOT -0.5% ) environmental assessment of its planned drilling near the mouth of Brazil's Amazon River underestimates the potential risks of drilling to the ecosystem of the area, Greenpeace says.

TOT and its partners, BP (BP +0.3% ) and Petrobras (PBR +1.8% ), paid 622M reais ($190M) in 2013 for five exploration blocks in the area, which may contain as many as 14B barrels of oil, but they are still waiting for approval from Brazil's environmental regulator to start drilling; Greepeace says the regulator should not grant the licenses.

TOT hopes to start drilling operations in 2017 and BP in 2018.