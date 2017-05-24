Tax prospects have UBS boosting price target on Yahoo

UBS has given a boost to its price target on Yahoo (YHOO -0.7% ) on the prospect of tax efficiency as the company left behind in the Verizon deal works to sort out its stake in Alibaba (BABA -0.6% ).

Yahoo shares are down to $49.99, just off UBS' old target of $50. Analyst Eric Sheridan has boosted to $58, implying 16% upside.

The soon-to-be-Altaba might find tax-efficient ways of dealing with its 15% stake in Alibaba as well as a 35% interest in Yahoo Japan (YAHOY +0.6% ), neither of which are headed to Verizon in the deal.

"We anticipate that the Altaba management will squarely focus on maximizing the tax efficiency of any disposal of its Alibaba and Yahoo Japan stakes post the core sale," Sheridan says, adding possible federal tax cuts offer additional options.