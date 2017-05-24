Crestwood Equity, First Reserve in JV for new west Texas pipeline

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP +1.4% ) and energy-focused PE firm First Reserve agree to finance and build a new 200M cf/day cryogenic gas processing plant near Orla, Tex., and related pipeline infrastructure.

CEQP will contribute its Willow Lake gathering and processing assets in New Mexico to the JV, which will connect the system to the Orla plant and multiple third-party pipelines.

The project includes the 33-mile Orla Express pipeline connecting the Willow Lake system to the Orla plant; the companies estimate initial project capex at $170M, with an in-service date in H2 2018.